The Umbrella Academy gets release date, trailer at NYCC 2018

The Umbrella Academy family of superheroes will debut Feb. 15, 2019 on Netflix.

The debut date was announced Friday during the Netflix and Chills panel at New York Comic-Con 2018, where the audience saw the show's first trailer and the cast took the stage.

While the trailer itself isn't on the internet yet, it opens with the adoption of each of the seven children of The Umbrella Academy. Fast-forward 17 years and their father is dead. Some of the children appear to be dancing, perhaps celebrating the death of their dad, but others look upset. While each family member has superpowers, these are only glimpsed in the trailer. Fans who couldn't make it to Comic-Con can see photos of the show that Netflix posted online late Friday.

The show, which is based on popular comics and graphic novels published by Dark Horse Comics, will focus on the family as they attempt to solve the mystery of their father's death while dealing with each other's difficult personalities.

The Umbrella Academy's first season will consist of 11 episodes. The show stars Ellen Page as Vanya Hargreeves, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves, Emmy Traver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, Daved Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, Cameron Britton as Hazel and Mary J. Blige as Cha-Cha.

Page's character has the moniker "The White Violin," she gives credit to anyone who plays the instrument.

"Kudos to the people who play the violin, because holy f*ckin sh*t," Page said during the panel regarding having to learn to play it for her role.

Gallagher, who is 15, is playing a character who's actually a 58-year-old man trapped in a youthful body. In developing his character, he found himself drawing on a mentality based on the character's traits.

"I try to convey that mentality through a 58-year-old's mindset," Gallagher said. Side note from the panel: he's apparently a UN ambassador in real life.

Tom Hopper, meanwhile, teased big things for his character -- literal big things since his character's power is super strength.

"There's no way I could have gymmed enough, or taken enough steroids, legal or illegal, to get to where I needed to," Hopper said to laughs.

Mary J. Blige said her antagonist character is "evil, evil, evil ... and empty," adding that she always wanted to become either a superhero or villain, and in this case got to do the latter.

First published Oct. 5, 2018 at 5:14 p.m. PT.

