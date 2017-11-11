Ellen Page will star in Netflix show 'The Umbrella Academy'

Netflix

Ellen Page is enrolling in "The Umbrella Academy."

Page, who starred in "Juno" and played Kitty Pryde in the X-Men movies, will play Vanya, Netflix confirmed to CNET on Friday.

Netflix announced back in July that the Eisner-award winning Dark Horse comic and graphic novel series would be turned into a live-action show. "The Umbrella Academy" was created and written by Gerard Way, co-founder of the band My Chemical Romance, and illustrated by Gabriel Bá,

The show "follows the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes -- The Monocle, Spaceboy, The Kraken, The Rumor, The Séance, Number Five, The Horror, and The White Violin -- as they work together to solve their father's mysterious death while coming apart at the seams due to their divergent personalities and abilities," Netflix said in a release when the show was announced.

Page currently stars in the remake of "Flatliners," the remake of the 1990 film about med students who stop each others' hearts to force near-death experiences.

"The Umbrella Academy" is scheduled for a 2018 release.