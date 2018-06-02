The tasty Marvel, Star Wars #NationalDonutDay tweets

Friday's National Donut Day not only brings plenty of opportunities for free or discounted donuts, but also is leading to many movie-themed donut tweets that look so tasty.
For instance, several tweets are taking notice of a scene from Iron Man 2 where Tony Stark makes use of some donuts as a hangover cure.
And there are also many delicious-looking Star Wars-themed pastries hitting Twitter in honor of the day:
While these Stormtroopers appear to be taking a giant donut break:
And if Star Trek is your favorite space story, there is also this photo of several Star Trek: The Next Generation characters surrounding this tasty-looking treat:
Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.
Batteries Not Included: The CNET team shares experiences that remind us why tech stuff is cool.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.