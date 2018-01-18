The Surface Books 2 is on the way to the UK, AU and more

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you live in the UK or Australia, you'll soon be able to get your hands on the Surface Book 2. Microsoft's latest hybrid laptop is now available for preorder in 17 new markets.

The Surface Book 2 features a powerful graphics card for gaming and offers both a 13-inch and 15-inch display. As a laptop, it's meant to compete with the MacBook Pro, but the screen also comes apart from the keyboard so you can use it as a tablet.

Both models are already available in the US, and the 13-inch version was also already available in the UK and Australia. You can preorder the 15-inch version starting today in Australia and the United Kingdom, along with several other European countries.

Microsoft will also launch both versions of the Surface Book 2 in China, Hong Kong, India, Italy and more starting in February.