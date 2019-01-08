The smart diaper has entered the building at CES 2019

Monit

Nobody likes a dirty diaper, even if it's one of the realities parents have to cope with. So South Korean company Monit has set out to make the experience a bit more bearable. At CES, Monit shared what might be the ultimate wearable: a smart diaper.

Monit created a cookie-sized sensor with Bluetooth that attaches to the outside of a baby's diaper. The sensor can detect whether there's pee or poo in the diaper and alert parents and caregivers. No more need for a diaper sniff test.

Using a smart diaper sensor can reduce instances of diaper rash and urinary tract infections. Also data from the sensor can be used to track diaper consumption, pee and poo patterns and sleeping patterns.

The Monit smart diaper monitor launched in Korea and Japan at the end of 2018. The company is partnering with Kimberly Clark to bring Monit's tech to Huggies this April.

Monit also plans to transition from selling the smart diaper sensor to a subscription service that provides unlimited diapers and personalized care service for the baby. Pricing has not been announced at this time.

