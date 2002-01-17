The sky's the limit in online ads

New York Times Digital is turning its Web pages on their ears for a new advertisement from British Airways. Using dynamic HTML (DHTML), the advertisement turns the Web pages of select international and business articles sideways to show a "Fly Flat, Fly Free" promotion for the airline. After 5 to 7 seconds, the page turns upright and fades into the article requested by the Web visitor. A banner and "skyscraper"--or long, lengthwise ad--remains on the page. The campaign, which will run for two weeks, is given a "frequency" cap so visitors will see only one such ad per session.

New York Times Digital has been one of the more liberal publishers in accept or selling ads that alter the look of a page or are otherwise unavoidable. The site ran a DHTML ad from Oracle last year that featured a fighter plane that flew over text on the page.