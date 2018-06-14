Ewan McGregor will star as a grown-up version of Danny Torrance, the kid in horror classic The Shining, in a planned sequel to the Stanley Kubrick classic.

The sequel will be based on Stephen King's 2013 novel Doctor Sleep, a follow-up to his 1977 chiller that in turn inspired Kubrick's movie.

The sequel's story sees an alcoholic Danny struggling with the ghosts of his past -- and that's not just a metaphor -- as he works in a hospice where his supernatural powers draw unwanted attention.

There's been renewed interest in King's work following the enormous success of 2017 movie It. In fact, Doctor Sleep's director is Mike Flanagan, who has also helmed an adaptation of King novella Gerald's Game for Netflix.