CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S9: Small step or giant leap forward? (The 3:59, Ep. 360)

We run through the details on Samsung's newest phone and Nokia's relaunched "banana phone."

Now Playing: Watch this: Were you impressed by the Samsung Galaxy S9? (The 3:59,...
4:26

On this podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Were you impressed by the Samsung Galaxy S9? (The 3:59, Ep. 360)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: Samsung's Galaxy S9 launch sprinkled 'AR magic' into my hands