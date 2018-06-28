The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be revealed Aug. 9

Samsung

It looks like the Galaxy Note 9 will become a reality on Aug. 9.

Samsung is hosting a Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Aug. 9 at 11am ET. Invitations for the event went out Wednesday morning. Samsung uses these Unpacked events to unveil its new Galaxy phones. The event will be streamed live on Samsung.com.

The invite includes what looks like a close-up of the button on an S Pen stylus, hinting at the Note (which comes with a stylus) rather than a different Samsung phone. Rumors also suggested the Note 9 would see a launch on Aug. 9.

The Note 9 is the follow-up to last year's Galaxy Note 8. Samsung's Galaxy Note phones are some of the brand's most premium devices, with features like large OLED screens, top-of-the-line specs and an included stylus.

