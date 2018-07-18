Sony Pictures

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made Hollywood history in 2002. He was paid $5.5 million for his leading role in The Scorpion King, putting him in the Guinness World Records for the highest salary for a first-time leading man.

Now, some 16 years later, The Rock is breaking yet another record. He snagged $124 million between June 2017 and June 2018, ranking him Forbes' fifth top-paid celebrity for the year. According to the publication, that's the most money a person has made for acting in history.

The Rock really puts in for his ducats: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Rampage have between them grossed over $1.3 billion at the global box office. Forbes noted that the actor gets a bonus for his sizable social media followings, which include 110 million followers on Instagram and 12.7 million on Twitter, both used to promote his films.

The Rock's latest blockbuster recently around the globe. Skyscraper, which CNET's resident film critic Richard Trenholm said is flawed but silly fun, has grossed just under $70 million globally following its July 13 US launch.

George Clooney ranked above The Rock this year at No. 2, but that was more related to a tequila company he started, not acting. Boxer Floyd Mayweather topped the list, earning $275 million for promoting and participating in his highly publicised boxing bout with Conor McGregor (who Forbes said banked around $85 million for the fight).