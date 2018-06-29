CNET también está disponible en español.

The Rock and Under Armour team up on headphones for your sweaty workouts

Even if you can't lift a pair of 200-pound dumbbells like Dwayne Johnson, the UA Sport Wireless Project Rock Edition headphones make you look hardcore.

For $250, you can now express your Dwayne Johnson fandom on your head while you work out. 

The new UA Sport Wireless Project Rock Edition over-the-ear wireless headphones are rated IPX4 -- that means they're spray- and splash-resistant for up to 5 minutes. They have washable, breathable and fast drying earcup fabric, slip-resistant headband.

Really, it looks like The Rock has just pushed JBL out of the title for what were formerly the JBL Under Armour Sport Wireless Train, announced in Asia last summer, though they retain the JBL sound tuning. The custom design also adds macho-looking screws, the words "Blood. Sweat. Respect." on the headband, and an admittedly less bland logo graphic than Under Armour's. 

OK, they do look a lot cooler. But your workouts still are probably not as intense as his

Other specs include:

  • A 16-hour rated battery, which can get an hour of life from a 5-minute charge
  • Bluetooth connection
  • Oversized on-ear controls
  • A noise-cancelling mic that automatically triggers a drop in music volume when you're talking
  • Foldable with metal hinges
