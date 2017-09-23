The reviews are in for the iPhone 8/8Plus, Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple TV 4K (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 102)

Subscribe to the Apple Byte Podcast
iTunes MP3 | RSS MP3 | FeedBurner MP3
Stitcher | Google Play | TuneIn
iTunes video | RSS video | FeedBurner video
YouTube | Livestream | Periscope
Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 102
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
APPLE WATCH REVIEWS:
Apple Watch Series 3 review: A dash of iPod and a bit of iPhone for your wrist
Apple Investigating Fix for Series 3 Watches Connecting to Unknown Wi-Fi Networks Instead of LTE [Updated]
APPLE TV 4K REVIEWS:
Apple TV 4K review: Premium-grade 4K HDR streaming for a high price
4K iTunes Content Limited to Streaming Only, No Downloads
iPHONE 8 and 8 PLUS REVIEWS:
Apple iPhone 8 Plus review: The best iPhone you can buy -- until Nov. 3
iPhone 8 review: The status quo upgrade
Apple iPhone 8 Plus reviewed: The best smartphone camera we've ever tested
iPhone 8 Plus and me: A 72-hour quest for beautiful images
iPhone 8, X Destroy High-End Android Phones in New Speed Tests
Apple's iPhone X, iPhone 8 lack a feature the Galaxy S8 rocks
Scott Stein's IKEA furniture arrangement on the New York Subway
iPhone X production may face further delay, analyst warns
SOCIAL NETWORKING:
Tweet at Brian Tong on Twitter
Tweet to Stephen Beacham on Twitter
Tweet to Scott Stein on Twitter
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.
Discuss: The reviews are in for the iPhone 8/8Plus,...