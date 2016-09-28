

With an estimated 112 million people glued to the political showdown between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump on Monday night, the memes poured in on social media.

From "Trump's Sniffles" to the so-called "400-pound hacker" who broke into the Democratic National Committee's computer systems, the first US presidential debate for the 2016 election was filled with meme-able moments.

Also on Tuesday's podcast, we talk about Google's rumored combination of its Android and Chrome OSes, as well as try to figure out Google's birthday (which its own Doodle got wrong).

The real winner of last night's debate... the memes (The 3:59, Ep. 113)

