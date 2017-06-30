Facebook

Today at Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II of England is hosting the 2017 Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony, which will be broadcast on Facebook Live.

The annual ceremony honors people aged 18-29 across the United Kingdom who have exhibited extraordinary drive and passion to better their communities.

The Queen will be joined by Prince Harry, who will also give a short speech.

The ceremony began at 6:25 p.m. BST, which was 10:25 a.m. PT today (Thursday, June 29), and can be watched on Facebook Live from the British monarch's official Facebook page. Update: The broadcast has ended, but the video can still be watched on Facebook here.