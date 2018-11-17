CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

The Princess Bride screenwriter William Goldman dies at 87

The motion picture writer also behind Butch Cassidy and All the President's Men passed away Friday.

8th Annual Tribeca Film Festival - "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" Tribeca Drive-In

Screenwriter William Goldman passed away Friday at 87, according to The Washington Post.

 Joe Kohen

Screenwriter William Goldman, famous for his work on The Princess Bride, All the President's Men and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, passed away Friday at 87, according to The Washington Post.

Goldman passed in his Manhattan home from complications involving colon cancer and pneumonia, the outlet said, citing his daughter Jenny Goldman.

Goldman skyrocketed to fame when his screenplay for 1969's Butch Cassidy led to a $400,000 payout from a studio bidding war leading to a long career of writing that most recently included the short film 5 Minutes.

Several actors, directors and others in the entertainment industry tweeted out memorials in reaction to the screenwriter's life.

Next Article: Black Friday Amazon deals now available: Fire tablets, Blink cameras and more