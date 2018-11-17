The Princess Bride screenwriter William Goldman dies at 87

Joe Kohen

Screenwriter William Goldman, famous for his work on The Princess Bride, All the President's Men and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, passed away Friday at 87, according to The Washington Post.

Goldman passed in his Manhattan home from complications involving colon cancer and pneumonia, the outlet said, citing his daughter Jenny Goldman.

Goldman skyrocketed to fame when his screenplay for 1969's Butch Cassidy led to a $400,000 payout from a studio bidding war leading to a long career of writing that most recently included the short film 5 Minutes.

Several actors, directors and others in the entertainment industry tweeted out memorials in reaction to the screenwriter's life.

RIP #WilliamGoldman. One of the greatest most successful screenwriters ever. I was lucky as hell to count Bill as a mentor and a friend. Check his credits & see a William Goldman movie or read a Goldman book over the holiday & give thanks that we had his voice in our world. https://t.co/RWRdCoO1Cm — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) November 16, 2018

RIP William Goldman - a man who seemed to see the screen so clearly & wrote for it wonderfully. Defying genre as he did - compare & contrast Butch, Princess Bride, Presidents & Misery. Devoured his films, devoured his books, nobody knows everything but he had SO MUCH to share. — Jack Thorne (@jackthorne) November 16, 2018

That resume. My God. RIP William Goldman https://t.co/ZmAN7sCRpS — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 16, 2018

A screenwriting god just passed away, William Goldman. His book Adventures in the Screen Trade was my first screenwriting bible. His scripts for Butch Cassidy and All the Presidents Men won Oscars. But for me The Princess Bride is his masterpiece and greatest legacy. RIP. pic.twitter.com/3z4jVfU1FG — Cinco Paul (@cincopedia) November 16, 2018

It's no small feat to be a smart, witty writer and smart and witty about writing. RIP the legendary adventurer in screenwriting, William Goldman. https://t.co/oqSyQaRq2R — edgarwright (@edgarwright) November 16, 2018

Legendary William Goldman, has died. He gave us ‘The Princess Bride’, ( book even better than the film) ‘Butch Cassidy-’ screenplay of "All the President's Men’ and best book on show biz, ‘Adventures in the Screen Trade’. He was also a true friend. Thank you dear Bill pic.twitter.com/dcwfYPd3ue — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) November 16, 2018