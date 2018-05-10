CNET también está disponible en español.

The Predator trailer launches a Halloween hunt

The Predator is back, and it's still one ugly mother... Oh hey, here's the new trailer!

We hope you've got time to bleed, because the first trailer for The Predator is hunting you down.

The first look at the rebooted angry-alien franchise has landed, bringing with it all the carnage you'd expect. The forthcoming movie is written and directed by Shane Black, who wrote the first face-off between humans and predators back in 1987 when Arnold Schwarzenegger got to the chopper.

The new film stars Alfie AllenKeegan-Michael KeyOlivia MunnSterling K. Brown and Thomas Jane. They tackle a genetically upgraded breed of predator in the suburbs of the US after a young boy inadvertently summons the aliens to Earth for a new hunt on Halloween.

