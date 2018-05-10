We hope you've got time to bleed, because the first trailer for The Predator is hunting you down.
The first look at the rebooted angry-alien franchise has landed, bringing with it all the carnage you'd expect. The forthcoming movie is written and directed by Shane Black, who wrote the first face-off between humans and predators back in 1987 when Arnold Schwarzenegger got to the chopper.
The new film stars Alfie Allen, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown and Thomas Jane. They tackle a genetically upgraded breed of predator in the suburbs of the US after a young boy inadvertently summons the aliens to Earth for a new hunt on Halloween.
