Make time to bleed, because 'The Predator' is now filming

"The Predator," the 2018 film offering in the famed sci-fi horror franchise, started filming on Monday, director Shane Black announced on Twitter. And though Black shared a very nice photo of himself with his cleaned-up cast (Sterling K. Brown, Trevante Rhodes, Boyd Holbrook, Jacob Tremblay, Olivia Munn and Keegan-Michael Key), a tweet he sent on Saturday assures that this won't be a sanitized version.

Remember the famous line uttered by then-future Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura in the 1987 original, "Predator"? "I ain't got time to bleed," Ventura's character snarls. Well, this cast better make time, as Black promises bloodshed.

In an earlier interview with ScreenRant, he said,"I made it a condition of directing The Predator that it has to be the same rating as the first one, which was R. We probably could have gotten more money to do it as PG-13. But I actually think that although that seems like good logic, you're shooting yourself in the foot. I don't think the fans want a PG-13 Predator."

And speaking of the predator...

"The Predator" is expected to open on Feb. 9, 2018.

