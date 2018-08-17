Obama campaign used security keys during both elections to prevent hacks

Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images

As political campaigns in the 2018 midterm elections fight off hackers, they might want to look back to Barack Obama's campaign team and what it figured out a decade ago.

President Obama's campaigns used Yubikeys, which are security keys for protecting logins, during both the 2008 and 2012 elections as a defense against hackers, according to Yubico CEO and founder Stina Ehrensvärd.

"The woman who tried after him did not, and you can see the results," Ehrensvärd said in an interview at Black Hat.

That missing link in the security chain could have cost Hillary Clinton the presidency. The thousands of leaked emails released by Russian hackers played a pivotal role during the 2016 election, and the resulting controversy contributed to her defeat by Donald Trump.

The hackers gained access to prominent officials within Clinton's campaign, as well as the Democratic National Committee, through a process called spear-phishing, in which hackers use carefully crafted emails and websites that trick victims into giving up their passwords.

A security key is a useful tool if that happens, since potential hackers would need both your password and that physical key itself to log into your accounts. Google has boasted that since it adopted security keys, none of its employees have fallen victim to account takeovers.

Google plans to start offering a device it's built, the Titan Security Key, to the public sometime in the next few months.

"People who have a lot to lose, a lot at stake, those are the ones who are starting to adopt our products," Ehrensvärd said. "High-profile individuals, people on Twitter who have a lot of followers, or YouTubers with millions of followers."

The extra security measure likely would have protected Clinton campaign manager John Podesta's email from being hacked.

Neither Obama's campaign managers from 2008 and 2012, the Clinton Foundation or the Democratic National Committee responded to a request for comment.

This isn't just a problem of the past. Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper warned Congress that Russian hackers would return in 2018 to attack the elections, as well as in 2020, and there's already been evidence of it happening.

Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat from Missouri, said hackers attempted to access a staffer's emails through a phishing attack -- the same method that breached the DNC. On Wednesday, Rolling Stone reported that hackers gained access to a Congressional candidate's emails in California. And in July, Microsoft said it stopped Russian hackers from attacking three members of Congress.

Attacks against political candidates and elections have become a major concern, potentially undermining the legitimacy of the democratic process. These targeted attacks could also cause political chaos and sway elections in a preferred candidates' favor.

Ehrensvärd said that security keys are crucial for protecting elections, as they make hacking highly targeted people much more difficult. Her company has been working with election campaigns around the world, saying that it recently protected a presidential election in another country but declining to state which one.

She said that Yubico has been teaching political campaigns in the US during this year's race about why they need security keys. She declined to provide more specific information.

"The people who are in election campaigns right now," she said, "may actually not want to disclose what they're using, even if they're using the best."

