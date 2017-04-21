I know, "stop the presses."

The Nike-inspired Apple Watch comes in a new shade of gray now. Sorry, "neutral-toned" and "light bone."

Whoo wee.

Still, it's a good moment to remember this signals Apple's continuing push on its wrist-worn device, which was updated in September last year with features like GPS and better water proofing. Apple hasn't said how many Apple Watches have been sold, though it has said the device hit a new sales record over the holidays.

The company didn't respond to a request for updated figures.

For the record, the original Nike-Apple mashup watch came in a different shade of gray, as well as white and neon green. (Neon green is also called "volt" in marketing speak.)

Still, consider its biggest competitors, which aren't quite as fit. For example, Fitbit had an abysmal holiday quarter and cut staff to reduce costs. Fitbit also shut down support for its recently-acquired Pebble smartwatches.

And while there are watches out there powered by Google's Android Wear software, they've faced troubles of their own, including a bug that delayed a highly-anticipated software update.

So things are comparatively better for Apple. Which is why even tiny news like the new-gray Nike-inspired Apple Watch is probably a good sign.