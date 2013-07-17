The next Nest from Joseph Joseph

Not everybody wants a kitchen with gadgets and contraptions decked out in the brightest colors possible. It is probably safe to say that some gadgets and contraptions don't even warrant a fanciful color treatment; sometimes mundane kitchen tasks really are mundane. Now, this isn't a treatise against colorful objects, but rather a notice that sometimes the classics shine brightest.

The Joseph Joseph Nest 100 ($100) set is the stainless steel version of the colorful Nest mixing and measuring tool set. The nesting bowls consist of nine common no-frills items that can be used for a variety of tasks. Included in the set are five measuring cups, two mixing bowls, a colander and a fine stainless steel sieve. They might not be the most exciting of kitchen tools by themselves, but throw in some ingredients and let your imagination wander, say with chocolate chip cookies.

No matter how bright a kitchen tool may be, storage is always a concern. The aptly-named Nest set stacks together to help keep clutter at a minimum. Convenient handles as well as nonslip bases on the mixing bowls add utility to the set. So even though they might not be the most colorful objects in the kitchen, users shouldn't mind a bit -- especially after the first batch of cookies is done.