The new Pixel Slate starts at $599

One of the worst-kept tech secrets in recent history is officially out of the bag. Google has announced a new tablet, the Pixel Slate, alongside a handful of other new products including the Pixel 3 phone and Home Hub.

The Pixel Slate starts at $599 and comes in a variety of configurations; the most expensive model, which features Intel's 8th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, costs $1,499. Google did not announce when the Pixel Slate would ship, though you can sign up to be notified of availability on the Google Store.

In keeping with much of the information that leaked prior to today's event, the midnight blue tablet has a 12.3-inch display and runs Google's Chrome operating system. It measures just over a quarter inch thick and weighs 1.6 lbs. Google also announced two optional accessories -- the $199 Pixel Keyboard and $99 Pixelbook Pen.

Here's what we know so far about the Pixel Slate:

Starts at $599

Intel Celeron, Core m3, Core i5 or Core i7 CPU

Up to 16GB of RAM

12.3-inch Molecular display with 293 ppi



8MP rear- and front-facing cameras with Portrait mode

Two USB-C ports

Support for 4K external display

Pixel Imprint fingerprint scanner

Stereo speakers



New version of Chrome OS

Integrated Google Assistant

Titan M Security Chip, which encrypts data and passwords

Family Link controls

Includes free 3-month trial of YouTube TV



48Wh battery provides up to 10 hours of battery life

Measures 11.45x7.95x0.27 inches (LWH)

The $199 Pixel Slate Keyboard features rounded, backlit keys and connects magnetically; it does not require power or charging. In opting to not include the keyboard with the tablet, Google is following Microsoft's controversial model with the Surface Pro keyboard, which costs an extra $160. But Google's total package is less expensive than Microsoft's; the Pixel Slate, keyboard and stylus cost $900 compared to the Surface Pro, keyboard and stylus bundle, which runs $1,160.

Moments before the keynote started, Android Police's David Ruddock tweeted out a YouTube video -- now deleted -- ostensibly showing some of the new products Google is announcing today. The video listing also included this odd sentence about the Pixel Slate: "Pixel Slate has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission. This device is not, and may not be, offered for sale or lease, or sold or leased, until authorization is obtained." What that means -- we're not yet sure.

This is a developing story. Follow the live stream here.

