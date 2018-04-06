The new Mac Pro is coming in 2019

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

It's been over four years -- December 2013 -- since Apple's flagship desktop PC has seen a substantial update. And it still won't see one this year. The new Mac Pro will arrive in 2019, according to a new interview with senior Apple executives.

"We want to be transparent and communicate openly with our pro community so we want them to know that the Mac Pro is a 2019 product. It's not something for this year," Mac hardware product marketing director Tom Boger told TechCrunch.

Does that "just wait a while longer" message sound familiar? It's because Apple said something similar almost exactly one year ago. On April 4, 2017, we learned that the Mac Pro wouldn't arrive "this year," and on April 5, 2018, we're now learning that the Mac Pro probably won't arrive this year (2018) either.

(It's worth noting there was confusion over Apple's quotes last year, though -- to our knowledge, Apple never promised a Mac Pro would ship in 2018.)

We don't know a lot about the new Mac Pro yet, but last year's interviews with Apple's Phil Schiller and company suggested that it would be a far more flexible, modular, upgradable system than the current aging cylindrical design.

"We designed ourselves into a bit of a corner," Craig Federighi, Apple's SVP of software, admitted to BuzzFeed at the time.

Can pros afford to keep waiting? Will they, following the backlash over Apple's MacBook Pro? We can't say -- but if they do, Apple is dropping some hints today that they'll be pleased with the result. The company also tells TechCrunch it's created a new Pro Workflow Team composed of artists and filmmakers who work directly with its engineering group to shape what new Macs will be able to do.

"We're getting a much much much deeper understanding of our pro customers and their workflows and really understanding not only where the state of the art is today but where the state of the art is going and all of that is really informing the work that we're doing on the Mac Pro," Apple VP of Hardware Engineering John Ternus told the publication.

Apple declined to comment beyond the TechCrunch story.