The new Apple TV is coming with the iPhone 8 (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 97)

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 97
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
APPLE TV NEWS:
Apple Is Planning a 4K Upgrade for Its TV Box
Hollywood, Apple Said to Mull Rental Plan, Defying Theaters
Hollywood Studios Could Launch $30 Movie Rental Service Early Next Year
Would u pay $50 to watch a movie 17 days after its release at home? $30 4 to 6 weeks?
NOTE 8 NEWS:
Galaxy Note 8's dual camera beats iPhone because of one spec
iPHONE 8 NEWS:
Keynote iPhone 8 : le 12 septembre se confirme (du côté des opérateurs)
iPhone 8 Event Date Rumored for September 12, With Device Launching September 22
You may want to unlock the iPhone 8 with your face, not finger
Dear iPhone: Here's Why We're Still Together After 10 Years
Loyalty of iPhone owners likely to overcome iPhone 8 price resistance – survey
APPLE PATENTS NEWS:
Two more Apple Patent Filings point to Apple Pencil Eventually working with a Future iPhone
New Apple patents again point to Apple Pencil support on future iPhones
iPHONE 7S NEWS:
iPhone 7s Plus Bare Logic Board Surfaces With A11 Chip and Intel Modem Markings
New dummy models show what the iPhone 7s might look like in rumored new copper color
APPLE WATCH NEWS:
What Smartwatches Are Actually Used For
As Apple Watch 3 expected to gain LTE, a quarter of owners already using 'daily' for phone calls, says survey
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.
Discuss: The new Apple TV is coming with the iPhone...