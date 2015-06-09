The must-see moments from WWDC 2015

Apple showed off what's next in iOS, OS X, Apple Watch and more today at the Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco. On stage we saw iOS 9, OS X El Capitan and Apple Music, the new streaming service.
The presentation lasted more than two hours, but you don't need to go back and watch the entire show to see what's new. We've rounded up the top moments from the keynote below.
First, meet the next version of OS X, El Capitan .
Siri gets smarter in iOS 9 , bringing more information to you throughout the operating system.
Apple Maps adds transit directions and maps.
iPads finally get side-by-side multitasking and picture-in-picture for videos.
To round it all out, Apple debuted Apple Music , its new music-streaming service.
