Many top smartphones get unveiled at each year's Mobile World Congress. But, for 2017, perhaps the buzziest phone at the show is a retro "dumb" feature phone that offers a healthy dose of nostalgia.

With LG, Sony and Lenovo's Motorola showing off the latest in phone tech, Nokia decided to reintroduce its 3310 and offer only a few upgrades to the device. So, is nostalgia the new thing in tech?

For today's podcast, we discuss the new (OK, old) Nokia phone, along with Samsung's plans to unveil its Galaxy S8 next month, LG's new G6 and other big announcements from the trade show.

