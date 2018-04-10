The Meg trailer makes Sharknado look like a day on Sesame Street

The first trailer for the upcoming movie The Meg, released late Monday, makes Sharknado look like a light summer storm on Sesame Street. Thought Jaws was big? The entire cast and crew of that 1975 classic film could get crunched between The Meg's molars.

In the film, Jason Statham plays deep-sea rescue diver Jonas Taylor, who must use both brains and brawn to save the crew of a deep-sea submersible from a prehistoric 75-foot-long shark called the Megalodon. Of course, he's got a history with the beast, because, duh, it's Hollywood.

But never mind that! The trailer looks like what might happen if the Sharknado series had a bigger budget, better writers and the baddest shark of all time. And by "baddest" we mean "most awesome." Also, maybe letting your yappy little purse dog swim in the ocean with you isn't the best idea ever.

The cast also includes Jessica McNamee, Li Bingbing, Winston Chao, Ruby Rose, Rainn Wilson, Cliff Curtis and Robert Taylor.

The Meg opens Aug. 10 in the US and UK, with no Australia release date available yet.