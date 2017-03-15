'The Matrix' gets reloaded with Warner Bros. reboot

Warner Bros.

Well scorch the sky and call me Neo, "The Matrix" is getting a reboot.

The studio behind the original post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller, Warner Bros. is set to relaunch the franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

But before you start geeking out over a Keanu comeback, it's worth noting the project is still only reportedly in the early stages of development.

There's also no word on whether writer-director duo the Wachowskis will be involved in the reboot. While "The Matrix" was just the second film released by the pair when it hit cinemas in 1999, the franchise is now indelibly linked to the siblings in the minds of many fans.

As far as who is on board, THR cites sources saying "Black Panther" star Michael B. Jordan could star, and screenwriter and co-writer of "The Avengers" script Zak Penn is "in talks" to write a treatment.

Warner Bros. is staying tight-lipped on the news, but we're keen to see how deep this rabbit hole goes.