The lights have gone off at CES 2018

The lights are out in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The outage hit around 11:15 a.m PT, just as the second day of CES 2018 was ramping up.

The Consumer Technology Association, which runs CES, said on Twitter: "There is an isolated power outage at the Las Vegas Convention Center. We are working hard to resolve this and appreciate your patience."

CNET's Tim Stevens said the power also flickered at the Cosmopolitan Hotel across town.

This is an ongoing story. More updates soon.

