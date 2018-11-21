New Lego Movie 2 trailer shows new characters in a wasteland

The newest trailer for The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part introduces new characters alongside returning stars Chris Pratt as Emmet and Elizabeth Banks as Wyldstyle.

The new trailer, released Tuesday, shows off more of the bleak setting seen in the film's first trailer, and brings in the shape-shifting Queen Watevra Wa-Nabi (Tiffany Haddish) and Rex Dangervest (also voiced by Pratt).

While Emmet appears to be as happy-go-lucky as he was in the first movie, Wyldstyle seems to be pushing him to toughen up in the grittier world the characters now live in.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part is set for release Feb. 8 in the US and UK, and it's coming to Australia on March 28.