The last word before Apple's iPhone event (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 99)

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 99
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
APPLE iPHONE 8 DELAYS???
High-end iPhone to ship after standard models
iPhone's Summer Production Glitches Create Holiday Jitters
Apple (AAPL) Seen Having Issues With Metal Frame for iPhone 8, Official Launch Seen Delayed Until Late-October - Rosenblatt
WHY IS THE iPHONE $1000???
Tweet from: Jonathan McIntosh @aerwave
You can buy 2160 Cup of Noodles for the price of the next iPhone. That's breakfast, lunch and dinner for 2 years.
Samsung's OLED Display Monopoly May Explain iPhone 8's Rumored $1,000 Price
Barclays Proposes Apple Could Lessen iPhone 8 Pricing Impact by Including Apple Music/iCloud Bundle
B-TEEZY TWITTER POLL:
SIRI NEWS:
HOW APPLE FINALLY MADE SIRI SOUND MORE HUMAN
Apple's Greg Joswiak: Siri Wasn't Engineered to Be Trivial Pursuit
AIRPODS NEWS:
Apple now shipping AirPods within 2 weeks
APPLE TV NEWS:
Apple, Amazon Join Race for James Bond Film Rights (Exclusive)
Apple Looking to Purchase 'James Bond' Film Distribution Rights
APPLE WATCH NEWS:
Boston Red Sox Used Apple Watches to Steal Signs Against Yankees
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.
Discuss: The last word before Apple's iPhone event...