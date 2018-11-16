Don't want to buy Apple's new iPhone XR tied to a carrier? Now you don't have to.
As of this week, Apple is selling the iPhone XR SIM-free on the Apple Store website. That means you can buy the phone unlocked from Apple and connect it to whatever carrier you like. It's also useful if you want to keep the phone but switch networks, use it internationally, or give it as a gift.
The iPhone XR was available for preorders starting Oct.19 and then released on Oct. 26. You previously had to buy it tied to a specific carrier. Note that the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max were available SIM-free since they released on Sept. 21.
Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Apple iPhone XR
Apple
-
reading•The iPhone XR is now available unlocked from Apple
-
Nov 15•Black Friday iPhone deals 2018: $150 off iPhone XR and XS, $400 iPhone X gift card
-
Nov 15•Microsoft Surface Headphones are almost great
-
Nov 15•Zuckerberg reportedly told Facebook execs to use Android, not Apple, phones
-
•See All
Discuss: The iPhone XR is now available unlocked from Apple
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.