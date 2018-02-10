The iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus probably won't feel the effects of Apple's throttling (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 118)

Subscribe to the Extra Crunchy Podcast
Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 118
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
APPLE HOMEPOD NEWS:
HomePod Reviews: Outstanding Sound Quality, but Siri 'Struggles at Smart'
HomePod review roundup: not as smart as it could be, but stunning sound
Stereo-Like Sound With HomePods Coming Before Multi-Room Audio Feature [Updated]
Kantar data reveals the good and bad news for HomePod sales prospects
Apple's website - Welcome HomePod
iPHONE NEWS:
Apple is exploring whether to offer rebates to customers who previously purchased full-price iPhone batteries
iOS 11.3 Beta 2 Introduces New 'Battery Health' Feature
Apple's website - iPhone Battery and Performance
iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X Batteries Less Impacted by Performance Management
Growing number of iPhone X users unable to accept calls, Apple investigating
Apple Communities - Iphone x incoming call display delay problem
APPLE WATCH NEWS:
Apple Watch Had Record Year With Estimated 18M Shipments in 2017, Topped Entire Swiss Watch Industry Last Quarter
Apple Watch Sees Best Quarter Ever With Series 3 Sales Up More Than 100% Compared to Series 2 Sales Last Year
Report: 2017 brings huge Apple Watch growth, 18 million units, up 54% YoY
Ordinary wearables can flag signs of diabetes, according to new Cardiogram study
We might know when Apple's AirPower charger will land
iPAD NEWS:
Detachable Tablets Return to Growth During the Holiday Season as Slate Tablet Decline Continues, According to IDC
iPad Remains World's Most Popular Tablet as Apple Outsold Samsung and Amazon Combined Last Year
iPad boosts market share as tablet market declines; Amazon overtakes Samsung – IDC
APPLE PENCIL NEWS:
Future Apple Pencil could be used to draw on any flat surface
Apple files patent for stylus that works without a screen
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.
