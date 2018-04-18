Chris Saucedo/Getty Images

So Elon Musk is feeling the pressure.

It's understandable. Production of the Tesla Model 3 hasn't gone as seamlessly as expected. Musk himself referred to it as "production hell" and has taken to working round the clock to help streamline the process of getting through the tremendous backlog of cars Tesla has to produce.

In an interview with CBS he showed host Gayle King where he had been sleeping: on the floor of an office. The office has a couch, but Musk claimed it was too "narrow" so he sometimes just slept on the floor instead.

The internet, as it's prone to do, has responded.

Yes, the internet wants to buy Elon Musk a couch.

They want to buy billionaire Elon Musk a couch. Guys, I think Elon Musk can afford to buy his own couch.

Nevertheless, a GoFundMe page has been set up to buy Elon Musk a couch to sleep on, in between presumably intense around-the-clock shifts building Tesla cars.

From the page:

Elon Musk is transforming our world to run on sustainable energy and use sustainable forms of transportation. Lately, he's been sleeping at the Fremont factory in an effort to improve Model 3 production. This is the couch he is sleeping on As a community, we cannot let this stand. Let's band together to buy Elon a new couch to sleep on!

The plan is basically to hit up Elon Musk on Twitter and send the couch to Musk if he agrees to accept the gift. If he doesn't respond, the donations will be given to charity.

The GoFundMe page is currently at $4,566, way over the $1,000 goal it set for Musk's couch. What a world we live in.

If you're one of the people donating money to get Elon Musk a couch please understand that I will kick you in the shins if I see you — Tongs Clodbill (@burgerdrome) April 18, 2018

Fair.

