The International Space Station has a cute camera drone

The Int-Ball from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency captures video and still images, and it can move autonomously or under remote control from Earth.

The Int-Ball captures videos and photos that flight controllers and researchers on the ground can check in real time.

 JAXA/NASA

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) released images and video Friday from the JEM Internal Ball Camera -- Int-Ball for short -- an adorable looking camera drone that's floating around on the International Space Station. 

The drone, whose parts were all made with 3D printing, lets crew on Earth check the ISS crew's work from the same viewpoint as the crew in space. 

Personnel on the ground can remotely control the Int-Ball, but it can also move autonomously. Flight controllers and researchers on the ground can check the Int-Ball's footage in real time. 

