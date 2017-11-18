'The Incredibles 2' trailer is coming this Saturday

A first look at the long, long, long awaited sequel to 2004's "The Incredibles" is coming this Saturday.

Disney teased in a tweet Friday that "The Incredibles 2" is getting something -- likely a trailer -- revealed during ESPN's College GameDay event, which will start at 6 a.m. PT on the cable network.

Exactly when however is anyone's guess. Apart from the 6 a.m. PT start of the program, the Texas vs. West Virginia college football game that's part of the event will kickoff on ESPN at 9 a.m. PT. If the trailer debuts after kickoff, keep an eye out between commercial breaks for your next peek at baby Jack-Jack and family.

While 14 years will have passed in the real world since the first film, Pixar Chief Creative Officer John Lasseter told IGN in July that the sequel will take place right after the original.

"The Incredibles 2" is expected to debut on June 15, 2018.