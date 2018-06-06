Incredibles 2 first reactions: A fantastic sequel that matches the original

Pixar

The Incredibles was the best. It still smarts that Pixar made not one but two Cars sequels before releasing Incredibles 2. But thank the maker, it's almost here.

Incredibles 2 hits US cinemas on June 15, but some folks have already had the opportunity to watch it. We collected some of the early reactions on Twitter.

Early reactions seem extremely positive.

Just walked out of #Incredibles2. It improves on practically everything from the original. Its visual style is stunning to look at, the characters are fantastic, and the adventure is a blast.



There’s a little bit of predictability in the story, but I was so down for this ride. pic.twitter.com/O1KJyqVg2i — Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) June 6, 2018

Welp. #Pixar managed to make #Incredibles2 even better than the first. LOVED it! & The short before it, #Bao, is adorable and will hit you right in the feels. pic.twitter.com/7FwJja4fRh — With An Accent (@withanaccent) June 6, 2018

#Incredibles2 is a giddy, slick bundle of fun. The action set pieces are tasty, impressive, never over-egged. Plenty for kids and adults to get their teeth into and a few belly laughs too. The design, audio and visual, really make it pop. A worthy sequel to a tough act to follow. pic.twitter.com/8qmxGkmQzj — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) June 6, 2018

Wow!! #Incredibles2 is a blast. It does a great job building on the characters and the world, and it's super funny and action packed throughout. I had my doubts, but was thoroughly impressed. Will go down as one of the best titles of the summer. pic.twitter.com/jxR3U4SNoo — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) June 6, 2018

Got out of #Incredibles2 OMG! Somehow better than the original. Jack Jack is unreal funny!! Great to see the whole family & Frozone together again! When I talk to the director and cast tomorrow I’m going to ask them when Incredibles 3 is coming out!!!! Y’all are gonna ❤️ this! pic.twitter.com/9FJKfEcj23 — Jacki Jing (@JackiJing) June 6, 2018

#Incredibles2 is such a friggin delight! Family dynamic is brilliant yet again but WOW is Jack Jack a scene stealer. And that score! More A+ work from Michael Giacchino that I’m gonna need to own. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 6, 2018

#incredibles2⁠ ⁠is a serviceable sequel, a fun adventure but not on the same level of the original. Jack Jack & Edna steal the show, (please tell me they are making a short film with Edna babysitting Jack Jack). Fantastic production design, another great score by @m_giacchino. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) June 6, 2018

So happy to report @BradBirdA113 delivered a fantastic sequel to 'The Incredibles'. Absolutely loved #Incredibles2. And @m_giacchino score is, as always, awesome. Can't wait to see it again. pic.twitter.com/bPrU6HHicM — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 6, 2018

I have seen #Incredibles2 and all I can say is Jack Jack and Edna are even better the second time around. Get your tickets now! — Joelle Monique (@JoelleMonique) June 6, 2018

#Incredibles2 was amazing! Super-funny (see what I did there?), sweet and action-packed! Jack Jack steals the show! Worth waiting for!!!! pic.twitter.com/wZv4VuhkvU — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) June 6, 2018

INCREDIBLES 2 is a ton of fun. It’s incredibly funny and pops with style. Brad Bird still has that Randian streak, though. #Incredibles2 — Sean Mulvihill (@MessEnScene) June 6, 2018

#Incredibles2 was worth waiting for: great action, strong character development, and a lot of fun – and every *moment* involving Jack-Jack is hilarious. Lots of fun. — David Daniel (@CNNLADavid) June 6, 2018

#Incredibles2 is fantastic, hilarious superhero fun! The action is BIG and the laughs are BIGGER thanks to the show-stealing #JackJack and #EdnaMode! — Sean Gerber (@MrSeanGerber) June 6, 2018

Incredibles 2 is out June 15 in the US, July 13 in the UK and June 14 in Australia.

Follow the Money: This is how digital cash is changing the way we save, shop and work.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.