Huawei Mate 20 Pro could be bigger than the Note 9 (in size, that is)

Juan Garzon/CNET

Huawei could be working on a phone that makes other big-screen phones seem tiny in comparison.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro, a rumored follow-up to the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, could come with a huge 6.9-inch OLED screen, according to Korean news publication The Bell (via XDA Developers). The report claims that the screen will be made by Samsung Display.

Despite that provenance, it's said to be much bigger than Samsung's current big-phone line, the Galaxy Note series. The Bell reports that the screen on the upcoming Galaxy Note 9 may be (only) 6.38 inches.

The Bell also reports that Apple may release an iPhone with a 6.46-inch screen this year.

If the Mate 20 Pro gets a 6.9-inch screen that would make it about the size of a small tablet. So if you're into the idea of a supersized phone, you may want to look out for the rumored device. Good luck fitting it in your pocket.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.