'The Handmaid's Tale' trailer sets stage for horrifying future

Hulu's upcoming series based on the Margaret Atwood novel shows a future where women have been stripped of their rights. This trailer reveals how it happened.

Tech Culture

Hulu's adaptation of the "The Handmaid's Tale" presents a dystopian vision of a sexist, stratified society. So, depending on your political views, a vision that is less and less removed from reality.

Based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel of the same name, "The Handmaid's Tale" follows "Mad Men" and "Top of the Lake" star Elisabeth Moss as she struggles to survive a despotic future where women have been relegated to a single purpose: breeding.

The latest full-length trailer, which hit Thursday, highlights how the fictional society descended to its current state, and sets the stage for the conflict between Moss' character Offred and the world that has dehumanized her.

"The Handmaid's Tale" lands April 26 exclusively on Hulu.

