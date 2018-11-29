Thirty-three years after the publication of The Handmaid's Tale, author Margaret Atwood is set to release a sequel.
The follow-up, called The Testaments, takes place 15 years after character Offred's last scene, Atwood said in a tweet Wednesday. It will be narrated by three female characters.
The Handmaid's Tale, a dystopian story, was adapted for Hulu and in 2017 nabbed the platform's first major Emmy for outstanding drama series.
Atwood said she was inspired to write the sequel by questions she's been asked about the story's fictional setting of Gilead, but also by "the world we've been living in."
The Testaments is slated for publication in September 2019.
Discuss: The Handmaid's Tale sequel is coming, says Margaret Atwood
