What better way to mark International Women's Day than with a disturbing peek into the world of Gilead? On Thursday, Hulu released a short teaser trailer and poster for season 2 of "The Handmaid's Tale," which returns in April.

The trailer is brief, but it reminds us of all that Elisabeth Moss' Offred/June has to go through since a creepy theocracy turned America into Gilead, where most women are sexual slaves, baby machines and home servants. Is it any wonder she's apparently set her white winged head covering on fire in the poster?

Hulu

Moss' voiceover in the teaser is a nod to something Executive Producer Bruce Miller told the Television Critics' Association in January.

"There's a lot of horror and cruelty and dread in this situation, but there's also a lot of absurdity," Miller said, according to Entertainment Weekly. "I feel like June is always this close to turning to the camera and being, like, 'What the actual f—.'"

And in this teaser, that's exactly what Moss says.

The first two episodes of season two will be available on Hulu on April 25.