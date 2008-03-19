The GPL is a capitalist's best friend

Ah! Finally some intelligence on the GNU General Public License (GPL). John Mark Walker says something that few seem to understand, yet it's so simple (and true):

No, the GPL does not cede your intellectual property to the public domain - as a matter of fact, it does a pretty good job of protecting it. In fact, the GPL is a pretty good compromise between granting rights to all parties and protecting IP.

The GPL is probably the best license ever devised for protecting one's intellectual property. The GPL simply protects through transparency and openness, not opacity and closed doors. Many of the industry's most successful open-source vendors use the GPL for this very reason.

Richard Stallman. A capitalist for the 21st Century.