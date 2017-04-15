Your Galaxy S8 might be getting a coat of armor

An AT&T phone code-named Cruiser is reportedly an upcoming Active variant of Samsung's Galaxy S8.

The Galaxy S8 is rumored to be getting an AT&T exclusive Active version.

Fans of rugged Samsung phones rejoice, the company is said to be working on an Active variant of the Galaxy S8.

The Galaxy S8 Active (code-named Cruiser, model number SM-G892A) will be sold exclusively by AT&T, SamMobile is reporting. Active variants are repurposed versions of flagship devices that are beefed up to handle drops and water submersion better than the original.

The idea of a Galaxy S8 Active is curious because of the S8 has a wrap-around glass display and lacks a physical home button. Making it rugged would involve addressing major parts of the S8's design.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request to comment.

