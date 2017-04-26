Waymo, the self-driving car developer, is taking a big step forward in bringing autonomous vehicles to the mainstream.

The company, which is owned by Google's parent Alphabet, is opening up its pilot program for self-driving cars in the Phoenix area, letting hundreds more people test out the vehicles. Will it lead to a self-driving revolution?

Also on the podcast, we talk about another futuristic transportation idea from the folks at Google: flying cars. Rounding out the show, we try to figure out what sort of hardware Spotify might be planning.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

The future of self-driving cars is here...in Phoenix (The 3:59, Ep. 216) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe:

iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher