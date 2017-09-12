The Final Countdown: iOS 11 GM reveals everything about the iPhone X (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 99 and a 1/2)

Subscribe to the Apple Byte Podcast
Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 99 and 1/2
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
MAJOR iPHONE LEAK:
iOS 11 GM leak confirms D22 'iPhone X' features: Portrait Lighting, True Tone Display, revised AirPods, much more
NEW WALLPAPERS:
Leaked iOS 11 GM reveals several vibrant (and OLED black) new wallpapers and more [Video]
PORTRAIT LIGHTING:
iPhone 7 Plus – Take Mine – Apple
iOS firmware indicates Apple to announce 'iPhone 8', 'iPhone 8 Plus' and 'iPhone X' on Tuesday
iPhone X: Six core A11 Fusion chip, wireless charging hints, Apple Pay + Face ID details, more
iPhone 8 to feature 2GB of RAM, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X to pack 3GB
Here's how the iPhone 8 status bar will accommodate the notch
iOS 11 + iPhone X tidbits: Face ID interface and setup, Camera app adjustments, more
ANIMOJI'S:
iPhone 8 to feature Animoji, send 3D animated emoji based off your facial expressions
KGI: OLED iPhone X production under 10k/day, gold model could launch later than other colors
APPLE WATCH SERIES 3:
iOS 11 GM leak seemingly leaks LTE Apple Watch with new face and Digital Crown [Video]
LTE Apple Watch uses same phone number as iPhone, some carriers to offer free/cheaper trial plans
Firmware points to new Apple Watch case finishes: 'Blush Gold' aluminium and 'Gray' ceramic
APPLE TV 4K:
tvOS 11 firmware leak suggests 'Apple TV 4K' name, potential Siri Remote update, HDR details, more
The 4K Apple TV appears to feature an A10X Fusion chip SoC with 3GB RAM
tvOS 11 firmware leak includes updated 4K HDR screensavers for Apple TV 4K [Video]
iPOD TOUCH WITH FACE ID:
7th-gen iPod touch with Face ID hinted at in iOS 11 GM code
SOCIAL NETWORKING:
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.
Discuss: The Final Countdown: iOS 11 GM reveals everything...