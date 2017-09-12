Culture

The Final Countdown: iOS 11 GM reveals everything about the iPhone X (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 99 and a 1/2)

There is so much to talk about before Apple's keynote, we decided to do Episode 99 1/2 to break it down.

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 99 and 1/2

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

MAJOR iPHONE LEAK:

iOS 11 GM leak confirms D22 'iPhone X' features: Portrait Lighting, True Tone Display, revised AirPods, much more

NEW WALLPAPERS:

Leaked iOS 11 GM reveals several vibrant (and OLED black) new wallpapers and more [Video]

PORTRAIT LIGHTING:

iPhone 7 Plus – Take Mine – Apple

iOS firmware indicates Apple to announce 'iPhone 8', 'iPhone 8 Plus' and 'iPhone X' on Tuesday

iPhone X: Six core A11 Fusion chip, wireless charging hints, Apple Pay + Face ID details, more

iPhone 8 to feature 2GB of RAM, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X to pack 3GB

Here's how the iPhone 8 status bar will accommodate the notch

iOS 11 + iPhone X tidbits: Face ID interface and setup, Camera app adjustments, more

ANIMOJI'S:

iPhone 8 to feature Animoji, send 3D animated emoji based off your facial expressions

NEW REVISED AIRPODS???

KGI: OLED iPhone X production under 10k/day, gold model could launch later than other colors

APPLE WATCH SERIES 3:

iOS 11 GM leak seemingly leaks LTE Apple Watch with new face and Digital Crown [Video]

LTE Apple Watch uses same phone number as iPhone, some carriers to offer free/cheaper trial plans

Firmware points to new Apple Watch case finishes: 'Blush Gold' aluminium and 'Gray' ceramic

APPLE TV 4K:

tvOS 11 firmware leak suggests 'Apple TV 4K' name, potential Siri Remote update, HDR details, more

The 4K Apple TV appears to feature an A10X Fusion chip SoC with 3GB RAM

tvOS 11 firmware leak includes updated 4K HDR screensavers for Apple TV 4K [Video]

iPOD TOUCH WITH FACE ID:

7th-gen iPod touch with Face ID hinted at in iOS 11 GM code

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

