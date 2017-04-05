'The Defenders' teases premiere date with elevator cam

Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Daredevil and Iron Fist walk into an elevator.

That's the setup for a very short teaser for Netflix's upcoming Marvel miniseries "The Defenders." The four New York superheroes appear together, heading down in an elevator at the Midland Circle Financial building, owned by the mysterious group responsible for a giant hole in the ground seen in "Daredevil."

The brief black-and-white teaser appeared on YouTube and was quickly taken down, though unofficial mirrors are floating around. A time stamp in the corner of the security-cam footage finishes at 08:18:20:17, which seems to indicate an August 18 premiere date for the supergroup series.

A web address up in the other corner leads to a website for the fictional New York Bulletin newspaper archive. The site contains plenty of nods to the existing Marvel Netflix series: "Luke Cage," "Jessica Jones," "Daredevil" and "Iron Fist." An ad for Colleen Wing's Chikara Dojo leads to a site for the fictional martial-arts school, and you can zoom in on mock-ups of New York Bulletin tabloid covers.

Most importantly, the New York Bulletin site confirms the August 18 release date.