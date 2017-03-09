The CIA may be spying on us with our own phones. (The 3:59, Ep. 191)

CNET

The CIA is listening in our conversations and it may be the fault of our iPhones and Galaxy S handsets.

At least, that's according to WikiLeaks and its Tuesday release of documents that reveal the CIA's techniques for hacking into our lives. The documents show that the CIA was able to use exploits and find ways to break into the operating systems used for iPhones and Android phones, as well as computers running on Windows and Linux. CNET is unable to verify whether the documents are real or have been altered.

So are we freaked out? Yeah.

In this privacy-themed episode, we discuss the brewing battle in DC over the rules that govern what internet service providers can do with our online data. We also talk about the anticlimactic end to the standoff between Amazon and authorities over data that may (or may not) have been stored in an Echo related to a murder trial.

