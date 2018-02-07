The BMW i3s has a go at being an all-electric hot hatch

Now Playing: Watch this:

Driving the BMW i3s was actually something of an added bonus as we were primarily out in Portugal for the launch of the new M5. In many ways it's an odd pairing to launch together, although they do neatly encapsulate the wide range of cars that BMW produces these days.

You could also easily imagine the two sitting next to each other on a driveway. As I say in the film, while an M5 is huge fun and brilliant on a long journey, you don't always need a twin-turbo V8 to propel you ten minutes to the shops for some milk or even half an hour through congested streets to your place of work. At that point an EV makes total sense and the calm serenity of a near-silent environment would be rather relaxing and welcome.



However, the i3s moves the goal posts a little and asks us to look at the quirky-looking little runaround in a slightly different context. With wider tracks and more power the i3s is a sportier version of the car and as such it dips a toe into the warm waters of the hot hatch. This suggests a slightly different manner of driving (at least on occasion). It offers up the possibility that you might take a slightly more circuitous route to or from the shops/office purely to drive an entertaining piece of road on the way. Bearing this in mind, does the i3s deliver? Is it as engaging and fun to drive as a traditional hot hatch? Clearly some conventional parameters of automotive enjoyment won't be particularly comparable, but others such as cornering demeanour, steering feel and outright pace ought to be.



You can see the verdict on the i3s in the film, but what it's worth adding is that we will undoubtedly see more and more takes on the sporty EV as the breed develops and expands. It's something that will be genuinely intriguing and I for one really look forward to seeing how things like the greater breadth of torque-vectoring available with electric motors (we have seen some of this already in the SLS Electric and the Rimac) will open up the dynamic capabilities of cars. Perhaps the next M5 will be electric? Then a combined launch with an i3s really would make sense.