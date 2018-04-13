CNET también está disponible en español.

The biggest revelations from Zuckerberg's testimony (The 3:59, Ep. 385)

Facebook CEO faced tougher questions on his second day, Amazon closes its acquisition of Ring, and Spotify & Hulu are opening up their popular discounted bundle

On this podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

