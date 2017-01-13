The best trending videos on YouTube right now

Up Next Here's how Tom Brady looks in Intel's 360-degree replay tech

Checking out the top trending videos today, I came across a mix of great stuff that included a video from an old favorite cooking channel; a little off Broadway music battle; an acoustic cover for the opening of one of my all time favorite TV shows; and a movie trailer that tells the truth about a classic comedy.

To start, I wrote about You Suck at Cooking towards the end of 2016, but this new episode called Slam Poetry Popcorn combines cooking with rhythmic poetry in the funniest way possible.

Next, I'm a fan of Neil Patrick Harris (seriously, what can't he do?), so to have him as a surprise guest to sing Broadway show tunes on the "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in a "riff battle" is an easy choice for this roundup.

Then there's this awesome cover from Ed Sheeran (best friend and opener for Taylor Swift) doing the "The Fresh Prince" theme on a Capital FM radio show. Seriously, what's not to like?

Finally, I've always liked what the guys over at ScreenJunkies do with Honest Trailers, and this time they picked one of my favorite movies ever: "The Princess Bride." Check it out:

