Pizza is pretty much the perfect food. I mean, sure, too much will kill you, but there's no other way I'd rather go.

Saturday, Feb. 9, is National Pizza Day -- a chance to not only celebrate the Circle of Awesomeness, but also save some money doing it. Below I've rounded up the best national and regional NPD deals so far. Just take note that some stores in some chains might not be participating in the offers.

Your local pizza places might be serving up specials as well, so be sure to check their websites, Facebook pages, Twitter feeds and so on.

Blaze Pizza: Get two pepperoni pizzas for $10 when you order online.

Caulipower: Starting Saturday, you can visit CaulMeMaybe.com to get a buy-one-get-one coupon for this cauliflower-crust pizza.

Chuck E. Cheese: Through Saturday, you can upgrade any large pizza order to extra large for free, just by mentioning National Pizza Day at the register.

Pilot Flying J: Get a free slice of pizza with the Pilot Flying J app.

Pizza Hut: For a limited time, get any large pizza for $10.99 with promo code THANKYOU.

Real Good Food Company: Use code PIZZA to get $10 off any online order (but only on Saturday).

Round Table Pizza: Here's a win-win -- stop in on Saturday and you'll receive a coupon for a free personal one-topping pizza you can use for a future visit. But for every pizza purchased on Saturday, the company will donate $1 to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Have you found any other National Pizza Day deals? Tell us about them in the comments!

Originally published Feb. 7.

Update, Feb. 8: Added Pizza Hut and Chuck E. Cheese.

